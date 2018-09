Source says suspect in killing of off-duty correction officer shot in his car during dispute in Queens on Friday is MTA employee; bus maintenance worker in Bronx garage. 30-year-old Gifford Hunter charged with murder, criminal possession of weapon, criminal use of firearm. pic.twitter.com/xc5AWhSdXl — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 16, 2018

The suspect accused of fatally shooting an off-duty correction officer in his car during a dispute at a Queens intersection is due in court Monday.Gifford Hunter, 30, an MTA employee, is charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of a firearm, the NYPD said.Police said 27-year-old Jonathan Narain was in a red 2013 Honda Accord waiting at the light at 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill when a man on a motorcycle pulled up just after 1:45 a.m. Friday.Narain reportedly got into a verbal dispute with the man on the motorcycle, who police say then shot him in the head.Investigators say Narain was armed but had not drawn his service weapon. The killer fired just one shot at close range. Police say they got in a fight after Narain made a U-turn in front of Gifford's motorcycle while on his way to work.A source tells Eyewitness News the suspect is a bus maintenance worker at a garage in the Bronx.Narain worked as a correction officer at Rikers Island for two years. He was the middle son of three boys, and his oldest brother is an FDNY firefighter."The entire Department of Correction is grieving this morning upon learning of the tragic shooting death of an off-duty correction officer," Department of Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann said. "My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go out to the officer's family, friends, and colleagues throughout the department. We are in close communication with the NYPD."Hunter faces 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.----------The New York Police Department says an employee with the city's transit system has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a correction officer.Authorities said Sunday that Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus maintenance worker Gifford Hunter, 30, of Queens, was arrested on murder and other charges in the death of Jonathan Narain.