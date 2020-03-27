MTA worker killed in Harlem subway fire, NYPD says arson suspected

HARLEM (WABC) -- An MTA worker has died and 16 others have been injured after flames erupted inside a subway train in Harlem. The NYPD is now investigating whether it may be connected to other fires in the transit system.The fire broke out at 3:18 a.m. Friday at the 110th Street Subway Station at Lenox Avenue.Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire inside the subway station coming from the subway cars. Heavy smoke and high heat confronted firefighters and the fire quickly went to a second alarm.The 36-year-old male MTA worker was pronounced dead at St Luke's Hospital.Four others were in serious condition.Another 12 people were treated for minor injuries, including five firefighters.The fire began inside a northbound 2 train as it was entering the 110th Street station, authorities said. The motorman was found dead on the tracks, apparently after evacuating the train that was on fire."There are other fires that we are looking at, we have to see if they are connected to this, 86th street and 96th street, within the transit system," said NYPD Deputy Chief Brian McGee. "We're also looking at a fire on 116th Street as we speak. The most important thing I need is witnesses to come forward, 800-577-TIPS."The fire spewed a large amount of smoke through the underground tunnels."As all of you know this has been a devastating week for NYC Transit, and this is another horrific moment for our family," said Sarah Feinberg, Interim MTA President.----------