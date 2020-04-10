MTA worker punched, chased by man with golf club at Queens Plaza station

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police released video of a man accused of attacking an MTA worker and chasing him with a golf club.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Queens Plaza subway station.
Police say the man got close to the employee to ask a question and then punched him in the face.
When the worker ran, the man chased after him.
Fortunately, the victim was able to get away.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
