Multi-alarm fire burns through home on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire tore through a home on Staten Island early Friday.

Video from Citizen App showed flames shooting through the roof of the Holly Avenue home.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 3 a.m.

Four people were inside the home. Everyone was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

Seven firefighters were treated for injuries described as minor.

There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.

