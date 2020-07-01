MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a 4-alarm blaze that damaged a parking garage in the Bronx.
The fire erupted early Wednesday on Jerome Avenue in the Morris Heights section.
Video from the scene showed massive flames coming from the roof of the two-story structure.
There were no immediate reports of evacuations or injuries.
Multi-alarm fire burns through parking garage in Morris Heights
