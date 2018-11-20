Multiple-alarm fire in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Flames burned through a three-story dwelling in the Bronx on Tuesday

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
Dozens of firefighters responded as flames burned through a three-story dwelling and spread to another in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The fire broke out shortly after 2:00 p.m. in the 32-hundred block of Hull Avenue.

More than 140 FDNY firefighters were on the scene as the fire rose to 4 alarms.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as flames could be seen through windows and smoke could be seen miles away from the three-story dwelling.

One injury was reported, but no word on that person's condition.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireNorwoodBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Colts Neck mansion fire: Multiple deaths reported
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Mom outraged over misdemeanor charge in near-deadly assault
Body found in marina confirmed to be missing football fan
Mom suing after son says teacher dragged him across classroom
Video: Man swings machete during road rage incident
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Day care owner arrested after toddlers found in street
Show More
Queens jury deliberating Karina Vetrano murder case
Suspect charged in Baby Hope death in NYC dies in custody
Woman raped in Prospect Park South, new video of suspect
Florida man admits to sex with mini horse, police say
Suspect wanted for raping woman in Bronx building
More News