Multiple-alarm fire in the Bronx

Dozens of firefighters responded as flames burned through a three-story dwelling and spread to another in the Bronx on Tuesday.The fire broke out shortly after 2:00 p.m. in the 32-hundred block of Hull Avenue.More than 140 FDNY firefighters were on the scene as the fire rose to 4 alarms.NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as flames could be seen through windows and smoke could be seen miles away from the three-story dwelling.One injury was reported, but no word on that person's condition.