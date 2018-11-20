Multiple-alarm fire in the Bronx

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --Dozens of firefighters responded as flames burned through a three-story dwelling and spread to another in the Bronx on Tuesday.
The fire broke out shortly after 2:00 p.m. in the 32-hundred block of Hull Avenue.
More than 140 FDNY firefighters were on the scene as the fire rose to 4 alarms.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as flames could be seen through windows and smoke could be seen miles away from the three-story dwelling.
One injury was reported, but no word on that person's condition.
