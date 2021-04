Multiple people dead in Austin, Texas active shooter incident

Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police assets responding/on-scene of a declared Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl (11:42); #ATCEMSMedics advising 3 patients with GSW injuries all three with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. MTF... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas -- Three people have been pronounced dead on the scene of an active shooting incident in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.Austin police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene for three people suffering gunshot wounds, a tweet from the agency said.The scene was still active and people were being asked to avoid the area, according to the tweet.The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the northwest part of Texas' capital city in an area known as the Arboretum. KVUE-TV reported Sunday that people in nearby stores and restaurants were sheltering in place as the shooter was still on the loose.By 1 p.m., no additional patients had been transported and 18 units were on the scene, EMS said.