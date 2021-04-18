Multiple people dead in Austin, Texas active shooter incident

Austin police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene for three people suffering gunshot wounds, a tweet from the agency said.
The scene was still active and people were being asked to avoid the area, according to the tweet.
Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police assets responding/on-scene of a declared Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl (11:42); #ATCEMSMedics advising 3 patients with GSW injuries all three with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. MTF...— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the northwest part of Texas' capital city in an area known as the Arboretum.
KVUE-TV reported Sunday that people in nearby stores and restaurants were sheltering in place as the shooter was still on the loose.
By 1 p.m., no additional patients had been transported and 18 units were on the scene, EMS said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
CNN and ABC News contributed to this report.