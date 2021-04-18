mass shooting

Multiple people dead in Austin, Texas active shooter incident

EMBED <>More Videos

Active shooter reported in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Three people have been pronounced dead on the scene of an active shooting incident in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Austin police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene for three people suffering gunshot wounds, a tweet from the agency said.

The scene was still active and people were being asked to avoid the area, according to the tweet.



The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the northwest part of Texas' capital city in an area known as the Arboretum.

KVUE-TV reported Sunday that people in nearby stores and restaurants were sheltering in place as the shooter was still on the loose.

By 1 p.m., no additional patients had been transported and 18 units were on the scene, EMS said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austintexas newsgun violencemass shootingshootingshooting rampageu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
4 Sikhs among victims of FedEx mass shooting
FedEx shooting victims: What we know about 8 killed in Thursday's rampage
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer, victims in rampage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bus driver calls for help while man attacks MTA bus
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
5 females accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
T-shirt launcher air rifle mounted on top of Hummer confiscated by NYPD
Vandals target old house of witness who testified in Derek Chauvin's defense
Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground
Show More
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Retired Ohio sheriff and his tiny K-9 partner die hours apart
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police faces federal charge
World War II-era plane crash-lands in ocean during air show
Minneapolis, other US cities increase security ahead of Chauvin trial verdict
More TOP STORIES News