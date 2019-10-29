Multiple homes catch fire after plane crashes into New Jersey neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5656236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Champion reports on the weather conditions involved in the New Jersey plane crash.

COLONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are reports of at least two homes on fire after a plane crashed into a house in a neighborhood in Colonia.Officials say a Cessna 414 crashed into a home at 11 a.m. on Berkley and Princeton avenues.Authorities say no one was inside the house that was struck, but flames quickly spread to a nearby home where a woman was inside.She escaped without injury, but the house was damaged.No other civilians on the ground were impacted.The condition of the pilot is not yet known and no passengers are believed to have been on board at the time."I saw this thing coming in like wing up, wing down, and for a little plane he had a pretty wide wingspan, about maybe 100 feet above the house just roaring in, and then boom -- an explosion lit up the sky," one witness said.Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said the flames were under control just before 1 p.m., but firefighters were still fighting hotspots. The plane was believed to be in the basement of the home it struck.The single-engine, eight-seat plane originated in Leesburg, Virginia, and appeared to be en route to Linden Airport with a 10:58 a.m. arrival time.Some are speculating if weather may have played a role in the crash."So to have a low ceiling really isn't a problem for an aircraft unless you're already have trouble," Meteorologist Sam Champion said. "As far as the winds go, we're seeing winds in that area about 9 mph at the time -- again the ceiling was 500 feet, temperatures weren't an issue and there was light mist and drizzle there as well."The FAA is heading to the scene to investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate and will determine probable cause of the accident