HUNTINGTON BEACH, California -- Authorities say multiple injuries were reported after a series of utility pole explosions Saturday night at the Old World Village complex in Huntington Beach, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reports.
Fire officials say among those who were injured were patrons of the shopping and dining complex and fire personnel, the newspaper reports.
The Press-Telegram says the source of the explosions may have been an electrical transformer.
While a heavy presence of fire and police personnel tended to the injured, hundreds of others attending an Oktoberfest event evacuated the area.
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest in California
