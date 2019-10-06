Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California -- Authorities say multiple injuries were reported after a series of utility pole explosions Saturday night at the Old World Village complex in Huntington Beach, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reports.

Fire officials say among those who were injured were patrons of the shopping and dining complex and fire personnel, the newspaper reports.

The Press-Telegram says the source of the explosions may have been an electrical transformer.

While a heavy presence of fire and police personnel tended to the injured, hundreds of others attending an Oktoberfest event evacuated the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaexplosionfestivalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect held in killings of 4 homeless men in Chinatown
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
Police ID suspect in deadly shooting inside subway station
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Show More
2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say
Memorial unveiled 1 year after limo crash kills 20 in upstate NY
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Ginger Baker, legendary rock drummer for Cream, dies at 80
Macy's to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holidays
More TOP STORIES News