Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in Brooklyn, FDNY says

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Monday evening.

The incident happened at Atlantic Ave and Thomas S Boyland Street in Crown Heights.

First responders confirmed five injuries.

Three victims were transported to Brookdale Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest information.

