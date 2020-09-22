Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in Brooklyn, FDNY says

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Monday evening.
The incident happened at Atlantic Ave and Thomas S Boyland Street in Crown Heights.
First responders confirmed five injuries.
Three victims were transported to Brookdale Hospital.
Their conditions are unknown.
This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest information.
