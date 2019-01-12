Multiple people injured after Bronx carbon monoxide incident

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Fordham Heights.

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
Six people were injured after a carbon monoxide incident in the Bronx, officials say.

The leak was reported at a two-story residential house at 2261 Walton Avenue in Fordham Heights.

One man was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest - it is unclear if this was a result of the carbon monoxide.

Two EMTs are being evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure. They went into the building thinking it was a medical call, and were unaware of the other dangers.

Officials say a 'defective' boiler was the cause of the leak. The boiler was shut down, and the building has no heat.

The building also reportedly had no carbon monoxide detectors.

Con Edison is on the scene to determine the exact source of the leak.

