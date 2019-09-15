Multiple people injured after decks collapse on one another in Wildwood, New Jersey

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- Officials say several people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story residence on the Jersey Shore.Authorities say the collapse happened around 6 p.m. in Wildwood, New Jersey. Emergency crews are on the scene.Police say the decks belonged to a single property.Photos posted on social media appear to show multiple stories of decking ripped away from the building and reduced to beams and splintered wood.