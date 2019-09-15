Multiple people injured after decks collapse on one another in Wildwood, New Jersey

Credit: Donna Chance

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- Officials say several people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story residence on the Jersey Shore.

Authorities say the collapse happened around 6 p.m. in Wildwood, New Jersey. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Police say the decks belonged to a single property.

Photos posted on social media appear to show multiple stories of decking ripped away from the building and reduced to beams and splintered wood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wildwood
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 2 shot near Newark funeral home
DIRECTV, AT&T subscribers could soon lose ABC, ESPN
AccuWeather: Becoming warmer
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m.
Man killed after shooting in front of Manhattan bodega
Man's body found bound, slashed inside NYC apartment
Woman pushed off Citi Bike, punched in Midtown Manhattan
Show More
YouTubers arrested for allegedly trying to 'storm' Area 51
Tropical Depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Humberto
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
NYPD officers help deliver baby on steps of Bronx precinct
Over 2K preserved fetal remains found in home of deceased doctor
More TOP STORIES News