Multiple people injured when car crashes into Queens pizzeria

By Eyewitness News
ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured after a car crashed into a Queens pizzeria.

The car crashed into J&S Pizza on 244-35 Merrick Blvd. in Rosedale just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Five people were taken to area hospitals from the scene, officials say.

ALSO READ | Car slams into Queens restaurant, injuring multiple people

The one-story building does not appear to be damaged.

ALSO READ | Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into home with three kids in SUV
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has an update after shocking home surveillance video shows the moments before an alleged drunk driver crashed into a home in Brentwood.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosedalenew york cityqueenscar into buildingaccident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A senior warning sign for Trump: 'Go Biden' cry at Villages
Customers wait in long lines overnight at MVC locations
2 teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
NYC Mayor to ICE: Stop claiming you're NYPD
Delta's leftovers to impact NYC, Tri-State area
COVID News: Historic Roosevelt Hotel to close
Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay
Show More
Shocking video shows man shot while sitting inside car in NYC
Brooklyn Diocese request for temporary restraining order denied by judge
Chris Christie released from hospital, says he'll have more to say about COVID-19 treatment
COVID Updates: Large event at religious facility leads to outbreak
Man found fatally shot next to playground
More TOP STORIES News