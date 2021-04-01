4 dead, including child, after shooting at California building; suspect hospitalized

ORANGE, Calif. -- Several people were shot - at least four fatally - at an office complex in the city of Orange in Southern California Wednesday night, officials say.
The shooting was first reported around 5:25 p.m. at 202 West Lincoln Ave., Orange police say.
Officers confronted the active shooter and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The suspected shooter was in custody and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police say at least four people were killed, including a child but an exact victim count was not available.
At least two bodies could be seen outside the building, one on a second floor walkway and one in a courtyard.
At the scene there were bloody clothes and what appeared to be a weapon as officers investigated.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
