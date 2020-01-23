Multiple people shot in downtown Seattle, police say

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Multiple people have been shot in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, police say.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting near a heavily trafficked area of downtown.

There are multiple victims and medics and detectives were responding to the scene, officials said. Police say the suspect fled and police were searching for him.

It's the third shooting in downtown Seattle in two days.

There is no word on the condition of the victims yet.

