Multiple tractor-trailers collide on I-84 in Orange County, New York

MONTGOMERY, Orange County (WABC) -- A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down a major interstate in Orange County, New York early Tuesday.
It happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the Exit 5 ramp along I-84 in Montgomery.
Police say eight vehicles collided, including several tractor-trailers, one of which ended up on its side.
On tractor-trailer driver was treated for injuries described as minor. No other injuries were reported.
There was no immediate word what led to crash.
Eastbound I-84 was closed between Wallkill and Maybrook as police investigated and crews worked to remove the wrecked vehicles.
