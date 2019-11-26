Multiple tractor-trailers collide on I-84 in Orange County, New York

MONTGOMERY, Orange County (WABC) -- A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down a major interstate in Orange County, New York early Tuesday.It happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the Exit 5 ramp along I-84 in Montgomery.Police say eight vehicles collided, including several tractor-trailers, one of which ended up on its side.On tractor-trailer driver was treated for injuries described as minor. No other injuries were reported.There was no immediate word what led to crash.Eastbound I-84 was closed between Wallkill and Maybrook as police investigated and crews worked to remove the wrecked vehicles.----------