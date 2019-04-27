Police on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

(Photo courtesy Ziad Andrew Shehady via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
HAZLET, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person is hospitalized following a multi-vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey.

The accident happened Saturday morning just south of Exit 117 in the northbound express lanes in the Hazlet area.

New Jersey State Police and other rescue personnel responded to the crash.

Witnesses said five cars were involved and one of them was overturned.

A medivac helicopter was called to the scene, and one person was flown to an area hospital, according to police.

State Police say all northbound lanes are closed through the area. Drivers in the southbound lanes experienced heavy rubbernecking delays.



