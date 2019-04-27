Police on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

The accident happened Saturday morning just south of Exit 117 in the northbound express lanes in the Hazlet area.
New Jersey State Police and other rescue personnel responded to the crash.
Witnesses said five cars were involved and one of them was overturned.
A medivac helicopter was called to the scene, and one person was flown to an area hospital, according to police.
State Police say all northbound lanes are closed through the area. Drivers in the southbound lanes experienced heavy rubbernecking delays.
Major #accident on #NJ #GardenState #Parkway North by Exit 120. #GSP #NewJersey pic.twitter.com/TVVg5XvT0U— Ziad Andrew Shehady (@shehady) April 27, 2019
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube