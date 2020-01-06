5 hurt after multiple vehicles, police cruiser crash in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple vehicles, including a Newark police cruiser, collided Monday morning in New Jersey.
The vehicles crashed at Hawthorne and Chadwick avenues just after 2:30 a.m. in Newark.
Five people were taken to University Hospital in Newark with various injuries.
Newark police and the Essex County Prosecutors Office are investigating the crash.
