5 hurt after multiple vehicles, police cruiser crash in Newark

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple vehicles, including a Newark police cruiser, collided Monday morning in New Jersey.

The vehicles crashed at Hawthorne and Chadwick avenues just after 2:30 a.m. in Newark.

Five people were taken to University Hospital in Newark with various injuries.

Newark police and the Essex County Prosecutors Office are investigating the crash.

Related topics:
newarkcar crashnewark
