Pets & Animals

Nest filled with nearly 1,500 'murder hornets' destroyed in Washington

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

The first 'murder hornet' nest of 2021 has been destroyed

WHATCOM CO., Wash. -- The first Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 has been eradicated in Washington, according to state officials.

The nest was found by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) in the base of a dead alder tree in rural Whatcom County Wednesday.

The nest consisted of nine layers of comb and had almost 1500 hornets in various stages of development, WSDA said in a news release. Staff vacuumed 113 worker hornets from the nest in addition to catching 67 additional hornets with nets in the area.

Asian giant hornets earned the "murder hornet" nickname because they enter a "slaughter phase," where they kill bees by decapitating them, according to officials.

The nest was found about a quarter of a mile from the location of a reported sighting on August 11.

"While we are glad to have found and eradicated this nest so early in the season, this detection proves how important public reporting continues to be," Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist said.

"We expect there are more nests out there and, like this one, we hope to find them before they can produce new queens. Your report may be the one that leads us to a nest."

The WSDA will send the part of the tree with the nest to Washington State University to be further analyzed, the release said.

Asian Giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world and can grow to be up to two inches long, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

They natively live in the region from northern India to East Asia. They prey on honeybees and other insects and some hornets can destroy a hive in just a few hours, the WSDA said.

The hornet is considered invasive in the United States and was first reported in the Vancouver Island area of Canada in August 2019 and has since been detected in the far northwest corner of Washington state, according to the USDA.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtonmurderu.s. & worldbugsinsect
TOP STORIES
Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as death toll now over 100
51-year-old man found fatally stabbed on Brooklyn sidewalk
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid with storms
Suspect charged with murder in stabbing deaths at NJ home
Pilot uses helicopter to rescue 17 from deadly Tennessee floods
Brooklyn community mourns 6-year-old killed by wrong-way driver
How NYC schools will handle COVID breakouts
Show More
Biden vows to avenge Kabul airport attack deaths in emotional speech
Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans
1 dead, 1 injured in Upper Manhattan shooting
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
First Responder Friday honors NYPD Detective William Petraglia
More TOP STORIES News