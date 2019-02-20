Murder investigation underway after man found dead in Rockland County home

EMBED </>More Videos

Newscopter 7 was over the scene in Rockland County.

Eyewitness News
HILLCREST, Rockland County (WABC) --
A murder investigation is underway at a home in Rockland County Wednesday after a man was found dead.

Police say they're actively searching for a suspect by Northbrook Road in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo, but they believe the suspect may have fled the area.

So far, officers have not released information on the victim or the identity of the suspect for whom they are searching.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional updates will be available soon.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicidebody foundHillcrestRamapoRockland County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch Live: NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen laid to rest on LI
AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Man accused of exposing himself, rubbing against 9-year-old girl
Connecticut governor seeks major sales tax changes
Show More
Long Island co-workers claim $437M Mega Millions jackpot
New York area bracing for another blast of winter weather
2nd suspect arrested in LI food delivery driver robberies
More News