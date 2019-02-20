HILLCREST, Rockland County (WABC) --A murder investigation is underway at a home in Rockland County Wednesday after a man was found dead.
Police say they're actively searching for a suspect by Northbrook Road in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo, but they believe the suspect may have fled the area.
So far, officers have not released information on the victim or the identity of the suspect for whom they are searching.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional updates will be available soon.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube