Murder trial begins for NYPD sergeant who shot mentally ill woman

NEW YORK --Opening statements have begun in the trial of a police sergeant charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old emotionally disturbed woman in New York City.
Sgt. Hugh Barry has pleaded not guilty in last year's death of Deborah Danner, who was brandishing a bat when the eight year veteran shot her.
Danner had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and officers had been called to her home several times before. Her shooting sparked protests and a rebuke from the mayor.
Prosecutors on Tuesday said Barry did not use his police training. They said he failed to listen to Danner and "failed to grasp the actions of a mentally ill woman."
The defense attorney says Barry made a split-second decision to protect himself when the woman grabbed the bat.
