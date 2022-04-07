Rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter in Manhattan murder trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11678405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

NEW YORK CITY -- Rapper Kidd Creole has been convicted of manslaughter after stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017.Nathaniel Glover, 62, also known as "Kidd Creole," was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree on Wednesday for the deadly stabbing of 55-year-old John Jolly in Midtown in 2017."Nathaniel Glover committed a shocking act of violence," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crime accountable to the full extent of the law."The trial of rapper Kidd Creole began more than a week ago in New York City with his lawyer telling a jury it was self-defense when the hip-hop pioneer stabbed the homeless man to death.The artist was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five.Prosecutors said the rapper stabbed Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him. The stabbing happened as Glover was walking to his maintenance job in Midtown Manhattan shortly before midnight on Aug. 1, 2017, and Jolly asked him "What's up?" authorities said."Ladies and gentlemen, this is New York City. It's 12 o'clock at night. Who's saying 'What's up?' to you with good intentions?" Glover's lawyer, Scottie Celestin, told the jury. "His fear for his life was reasonable."Celestin also said Jolly died from a dose of the sedative benzodiazepine that was given to him at a hospital, not the stab wounds.Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl told the jury Glover confessed to police and didn't stab Jolly in self-defense, but rather in anger because he thought Jolly was hitting on him."The defendant confessed to pulling out a kitchen knife and repeatedly thrusting it into the body of a stranger on the street, killing him," Dahl said. "Was there anything that would prevent him from simply running away from Mr. Jolly? No."Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, "The Message." The group formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx and became the first rap act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.----------