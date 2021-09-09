Museum and gardens intertwine at Winterthur

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware -- "Every time I drive onto the property, I get a thrill," said Anita Stein.It's a thrill she's been repeating for the last 41 years working at Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library northwest of Wilmington, Delaware."It is so beautiful. It never gets old," said Stein, who works in the museum as a specialist guide.It's her job to inform guests about the history and significance of the building and its collection of more than 90,000 American objects curated by Henry Francis du Pont.Du Pont lived with his family at the estate in the early 1900s, where he cultivated formal garden areas and raised cattle. It was transformed into a museum in 1951 and has since established a graduate study program and research center for material culture."All the beautiful furniture from all the major stylistic periods, he used them in his house," said Mark Nardone, Communications Manager at Winterthur, about du Pont. "He very much intended for this collection to become a museum and a museum where people can learn. It's considered one of the most significant collections of decorative arts in the world."Despite its name, Winterthur is a family destination for all four seasons of the year. Guests can view the sprawling landscapes while hiking the property on foot or touring the gardens in a tramcar. A $20 ticket covers a two-day-long visit to soak in the full experience.Barbara Buckley from Wilmington, Delaware, spent time in the Enchanted Forest with her grandchildren this morning."My husband and I are members at Winterthur, so we come all the time to see the changes each week," she said.The conserved land at Winterthur is home to American Goldfinches, Gray Catbirds, chipmunks, frogs, and flowers from around the world. To learn more about seasonal activities or purchase tickets, visit their website.