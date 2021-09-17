localish

Music and Mindfulness Camp Teaches Youth Life Lessons

By Ashley Johnson
EMBED <>More Videos

Music and Mindfulness Camp Teaches Youth Life Lessons

COCHRANVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Underserved youth who are advanced music students enjoy music and mindfulness camp on a horse farm for one week thanks to a local program.

"Music and Mindfulness at Fox Crossing" is a free experience run by volunteers at The Stables at Fox Crossing.


Children rehearse as members of the orchestra and then engage in horse grooming, yoga, movement, dance and breathing.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Caring Hearts Closet provides clothing, goods to those in need
Chicago pop-up bookstore offers 'pay what you can' services
Steam machines chug along at this antique museum
Music and Mindfulness Camp Teaches Youth Life Lessons
TOP STORIES
FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
'Positivity is hard': Gabby Petito's dad speaks about missing daughter
ABC Exclusive: Full interview with Laundrie's sister on Gabby Petito
Why isn't Laundrie talking? Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Video shows hostess assaulted over NYC vax requirement
Father and son killed in fast-moving house fire ID'd
Show More
No credible threats ahead of UN General Assembly, NYPD says
Food banks on Long Island aim to offer helping hand, donate meals
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
Hochul signs Less Is More Act, announces release of 191 Rikers inmates
COVID News: CDC predicts cases could decrease in a month
More TOP STORIES News