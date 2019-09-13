Music producer from New Jersey critically injured by flying tire off truck

By Eyewitness News
WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A music producer from New Jersey is fighting for his life after her was struck by a tire that popped off a dump truck while he was riding his bicycle.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Black Oak Ridge Road in Wayne and left 53-year-old James DeSalvo in critical condition.

Police say the 2007 Mack truck was traveling south on the roadway when one of its tires blew out, which caused the wheel to dismount.

It careened into DeSalvo, a producer who has worked with "Yes" lead singer Jon Anderson and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the truck, 68-year-old Eugene Petitt, was not charged.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the DeSalvo family.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Department at 973-694-0600.

