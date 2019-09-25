Music producer injured in freak bike accident in New Jersey dies

PATERSON, New Jersey -- A New Jersey music producer and musician who was struck by a blown-out tire from a dump truck while riding his bicycle has died from his injuries.

James DeSalvo was riding his bike on Black Oak Ridge Road in Wayne on Sept. 11 when the truck's tire came off and rolled down the road's shoulder. The 53-year-old DeSalvo was taken to a hospital but remained in a coma until he died Monday.

DeSalvo, a married father of two children, was a songwriter and music producer at BeanStudio Mastering and Recording in Wayne.

The investigation into DeSalvo's death is ongoing. No charges have been filed so far.

