Musician sues Lyft, saying driver beat him because he canceled ride

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A musician who says he was beaten by a Lyft driver in Brooklyn, causing him to suffer serious injuries, is now suing the ride-hailing service.Jonathan Pratt says surveillance video shows the Lyft driver coming after him in May of 2017, enraged because he had just canceled his ride request.Pratt says the driver stomped all over him, causing a brain injury and broken bones."I suffered a fractured left elbow, bruised vertebrae, lacerations on my back, severe concussion to the back of my head and a broken wrist," he said.Pratt says he can no longer work because of his injuries.He's also alleging the driver didn't have a valid TLC license and that it took Lyft six months to fire him.A Lyft spokeswoman said, "The incident described is terrifying, and the driver was permanently banned.."