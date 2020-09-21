Traffic

New Jersey MVC computers down, halting all transactions

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission could not process transactions Monday due to a computer network connection problem, agency officials said.

The outage was initially reported around 9 a.m. and was ongoing as of early Monday afternoon.

Officials have not said what may have caused the problem or when service might be restored.

The issues were prohibiting staffers from processing transaction online or in MVC offices across the state.

MVC officials say an advisory will be posted on the agency's website when the system is working again.

Officials said the following locations have reached capacity for Monday and will not be accepting more customers: Bakers Basin, Bayonne, Eatontown, Flemington, Lodi, Newark, Wayne, Newton, Trenton, Turnersville and Wallington.

Additionally, power is down at the Edison Licensing Center and will not be restored before Tuesday, when the agency is expected to open as normal at 8 a.m.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

More TOP STORIES News