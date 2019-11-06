Long Island woman returns home to find late husband's ashes stolen

NORTH BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman on Long Island came home to find her apartment had been broken into and her late husband's ashes were stolen."They did take a lot of, I had a lot of jewelry in the cabinets here," said 82-year-old Bernice Immordino of North Bellmore.She returned home Oct. 29 to find her living room and bedroom ransacked. The stolen jewelry and credit cards were all replaceable.But not what she kept inside a gold treasure chest."That was the most valuable thing I couldn't put a price on," she said. "My husband has been dead 10 years and was cremated and I had him in a gold urn."She is devastated by the theft of her husband's remains."My heart is broken because the most precious thing, I'm older, I'm in my 80s and it's very heartbreaking that something so special to me," said Bernice. "I would've gotten rid of his remains but I wanted them to be saved for when I would go and to be buried together."As for how the burglar or burglars got into her home, she said ""Somebody actually went through that right side of the window."The space that the burglar squeezed through to break in is so tight, she thinks it could have been a young child. There is a school right next door."My guess was maybe somebody put a child in to open up the door and then they did what they had to do," Bernice said.Police don't have a description of the suspect or suspects. Immordino just wants her husband back, no questions asked."I cried. My anniversary is tomorrow in fact. I would've been married over 60 years," she said.Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------