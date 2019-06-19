'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral

HOUSTON, Texas -- Adorned with rainbows and 'My Little Pony,' Maleah Davis' casket is as bold and colorful as her family remembers her.

ABC13 Eyewitness News is getting its first look at the casket the 4-year-old will be buried in at a private funeral on Saturday.



The casket was built and donated by SoulShine Industries to the Davis family.

Richardson Mortuary has been collecting flowers, teddy bears and private messages of condolence ahead of the service.

Maleah's remains were found May 30 in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.

SEE MORE:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild killedfuneral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for bank robber causes big delays on West Side Highway
Man convicted in Junior Guzman trial involved in jail assault
Pedestrian injured when minivan jumps curb in Queens
EMT, mom of late firefighter attend graduation of baby saved in 1998
Authorities: David Ortiz not intended target of shooting
At least 15 shots fired, 1 injured when gunfire breaks out in NJ
Couple robbed after exiting Maserati outside their NJ home
Show More
NJ Uber Eats driver caught touching himself after food delivery
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
NYPD officer accused of lying about being hit by suspect's car
Grandma holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
NXIVM leader found guilty in 'branded women' sex cult trial
More TOP STORIES News