Mysterious Death: 2 arrested after woman's body found wrapped in blanket in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a blanket in the Bronx.

50-year-old Joseph Howe and 53-year-old Jorge Torres are charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Judy Guzman of the Bronx.

Police responded to a 911 call about a possible dead body just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers found the deceased woman wrapped in a blanket and dumped near Sedgewick Avenue and West 183rd Street in University Heights.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

