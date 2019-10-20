Police: Police: Woman's body found wrapped in blanket

By Eyewitness News
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- The New York City Medical Examiner is working to help police solve a mystery in the Bronx.

Police responded to a 911 call about a possible dead body just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a deceased woman wrapped in a blanket and dumped near Sedgewick Avenue and West 183rd Street in University Heights.

The victim has not been identified.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

