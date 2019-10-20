UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- The New York City Medical Examiner is working to help police solve a mystery in the Bronx.
Police responded to a 911 call about a possible dead body just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers found a deceased woman wrapped in a blanket and dumped near Sedgewick Avenue and West 183rd Street in University Heights.
The victim has not been identified.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police: Police: Woman's body found wrapped in blanket
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News