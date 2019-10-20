Police: Police: Woman's body found wrapped in blanket

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- The New York City Medical Examiner is working to help police solve a mystery in the Bronx.Police responded to a 911 call about a possible dead body just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.Officers found a deceased woman wrapped in a blanket and dumped near Sedgewick Avenue and West 183rd Street in University Heights.The victim has not been identified.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.The investigation is ongoing.----------