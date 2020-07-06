Reopen News: NYC enters Phase 3, nail salons and other personal care services reopen

NYC will enter Phase 3 of reopening tomorrow. Indoor dining will remain closed.



Wear a mask. Socially distance. Be smart. #NewYorkTough — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 5, 2020

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is expecting more riders Monday and they'll be monitoring trains as they try to maintain social distance for riders. Some 50,000 people are expected to return to the city during Phase 3 of reopening.New Jersey Transit is returning to its full weekday service on its rail lines.They're giving passengers more room as they work to abide by the 50% occupancy rules.New Jersey Transit is continuing to disinfect every car once every 24 hours and testing employees.In New York City, Phase 3 begins with tattoo and piercing parlors as well as massage parlors and nail, waxing, and tanning salons now able to open their doors.All of those personal care businesses are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.Many now have social distancing markers along with new cleaning procedures.Customers will have to sign a waiver and wear a mask.A six foot distance must be maintained at all times.Outdoor recreation will also reopen like basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, dog runs, and bocce courts.