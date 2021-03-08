'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Florida during 'Bike Week'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The "Naked Cowboy," all too familiar to Times Square visitors, has been arrested in Florida.

Robert Burck, 50, was charged with aggressive panhandling and resisting an officer without violence

A video of the arrest posted on YouTube shows Burck with his signature guitar that is strategically placed to give the illusion of nudity.

A small crowd gathered could be seen booing and one person yelled, "Free the cowboy!" as a handcuffed Burck stands near a Daytona Beach police squad car with two officers.

One of New York City's most famous street performers is in Daytona Beach for its annual "Bike Week."

This was his 21st time attending the popular motorcycle event.

According to jail records, he was released on Sunday.

Fans of his know Burck for singing with his guitar in Times Square wearing only white briefs, boots, and a cowboy hat.

TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
EMBED More News Videos

Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatimes squarenew york cityarrestnaked manpanhandlingtimes square
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYPD officers shot and wounded in Brooklyn
Pedestrian struck and killed on New England Thruway in Bronx
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
Here are the best cash rewards credit cards for the COVID era
Harry, Meghan delve into tough royal split with Oprah
International Women's Day: Celebrate women of history
5 women now accuse Cuomo of sex harassment, calls grow for resignation
Show More
Several families left homeless after flames tear through houses
LIRR service scaled back due to decreased ridership
COVID Updates: 2.9M Americans vaccinated in one day in a new record
Trump spotted in NYC first time since leaving office
Family wants answers after woman's bizarre death in NYC
More TOP STORIES News