A Manhattan nanny charged with killing two children in 2012 is set to face a jury.Prosecutors say Yoselyn Ortega stabbed herself in the neck after killing a six-year-old and a two-year-old in the bathroom of their family's home on the Upper West Side.Prosecutors are hoping to prove Ortega was coherent and made a conscious decision to kill the children.Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars.