Science

NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts

Have you ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut? Now's your chance, because NASA is hiring!

The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts from March 2nd to the 31st.

Among the requirements are US citizenship and a master's degree in one of the "STEM" fields, which are science, technology, engineering or math.

The master's degree requirement can be met in several other ways.

Candidates must pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.

NASA currently has 48 astronauts.

A handful of new ones will be hired for the astronaut corps and begin training.

These "Artemis Generation" astronauts could end up on the International Space Station or future planned missions to the moon and mars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaastronaut
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News