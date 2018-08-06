NASCAR chairman accused of DWI, oxycodone possession in Hamptons

SAG HARBOR, New York --
NASCAR chairman Brian France has been arrested in New York's Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on France's behalf.

NASCAR says it takes France's arrest "as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."

Police say the 56-year-old France was stopped after his 2017 Lexus blew through at a stop sign.

They say officers saw indications France was intoxicated and found the pills during a subsequent search.

TMZ first reported the arrest.

France has been CEO of the family-founded racing organization since 2003.

