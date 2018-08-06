NASCAR chairman Brian France has been arrested in New York's Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released.NASCAR says it takes France's arrest "as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."Police say the 56-year-old France was stopped after his 2017 Lexus blew through at a stop sign.They say officers saw indications France was intoxicated and found the pills during a subsequent search.France announced later Monday he will take a leave of absence as chairman and CEO following the arrest. He said in a statement that his indefinite leave will be used to focus on his "personal affairs."NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer. Brian France is the nephew of Jim France.NASCAR was founded in 1947 by Bill France Sr. Brian France is his grandson and has been CEO since 2003.----------