At least 3 kids dead in Nashville school shooting, hospital says; suspect dead | LIVE COVERAGE

At least 3 dead in Nashville school shooting: ABC News Live

Covenant School has students in preschool through sixth grade.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- At least three children were shot and killed following an active shooter incident at a Nashville, Tennessee, private school, hospital officials report.

" [ Three ] pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival," John Howser, Chief Communications Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said in a statement.

This is a breaking news update.

A suspect is dead following a shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, according to police.

The Nashville Fire Department reported that there were multiple patients at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

The number of victims was not immediately clear. At least one person has been hospitalized, according to a spokesman at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

