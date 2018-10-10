A Nassau County police officer is accused of exposing himself to two women on separate occasions at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.Richard Furboter, 55, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of public lewdness and two counts of exposure.The incidents occurred on June 25 and September 12. In both cases, witnesses said the suspect was driving a red SUV.He was issued a desk appearance ticket on October 3 and suspended without pay. He has since retired from the department.He will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.Furboter was off-duty at the time of the alleged incidents. He was an officer in Nassau County's Second Precinct at the time of his arrest.----------