Nassau Co. officer arrested, accused of exposing self to 2 women

Eyewitness News
EAST MEADOW, Nassau County (WABC) --
A Nassau County police officer is accused of exposing himself to two women on separate occasions at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Richard Furboter, 55, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of public lewdness and two counts of exposure.

The incidents occurred on June 25th and September 12th. In both cases, witnesses said the suspect was driving a red SUV.

He was issued a desk appearance ticket on October 3rd and suspended without pay. He has since retired from the department.

He will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Furboter was off-duty at the time of the alleged incidents. He was an officer in Nassau County's Second Precinct at the time of his arrest.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lewdnessofficer arrestedEast MeadowNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Monster Hurricane Michael nears Florida landfall
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael
Man stabbed in chest in Midtown, 2 suspects on the run
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
Former Mayor Bloomberg re-registers as a Democrat
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $548M after no winner
Search for suspect in groping of 2 young girls in Queens
Safety upgrades planned for Northern Boulevard after deaths
Show More
Instagram account triggers shooting rumors at NYC school
NJ teacher accused of sending nude photos to student
3 charged in NYC counterfeit pill distribution ring
The Countdown: What do the polls predict ahead of the Midterms?
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
More News