Coronavirus News: No 'red zone,' but cluster forces Nassau County officials to act

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Health officials announced a spike in coronavirus cases on Long Island.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran unveiled a hot spot map of the impacted area during her press conference Wednesday.The map is broken down by three colors : Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area -- a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring -- the precautionary area.Curran indicated that Nassau County has no red zone, only orange and yellow.Areas that are found in the orange area include Lawrence and Inwood, which per state guidelines will force schools to be remote-only.The village of Lawrence has the highest COVID-19 rate in the county.Officials reiterated the county cannot go backwards and that they are "closely monitoring areas of concern." Testing will be implemented soon in those areas.124 people tested positive out of 7,817 in Nassau County, according to the state. The positivity rate is at 1.6%, with 64 hospitalizations and five on ventilators.