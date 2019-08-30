Nassau County details safety plans ahead of new school year

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- As students in Nassau County head back to school next week, parents will likely notice an increased police presence.County officials detailed plans for school safety Thursday, saying that as part of the School Resource Program Initiative, Nassau County Police will greet students, faculty and families on the first day of school."Our goal, our shared goal is to make sure that this school year, opening a school is as safe as it can possibly be," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.Officers will also visit schools throughout the year on a regular basis.Police say regular school visits allow them to familiarize themselves with the layout of the buildings and introduce themselves to administrators, teachers and students.In addition, all resource officers will be equipped with a breach tool that will allow officers to gain access to locked doors as well as a tourniquet that will aid in stopping profuse bleeding.----------