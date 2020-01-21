Man arrested for allegedly groping boy, girl at Long Island mall

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County police arrested a man for allegedly groping two children at a mall in Hicksville.Police say that 52-year-old Hector Castro first approached a 7-year-old boy at the Broadway Mall at 5:20 p.m. on Monday and grabbed his legs inappropriately.The boy's mother confronted the suspect, and he walked away.Just a short time later, he's accused of approaching an 11-year-old girl and touching her inappropriately.He ran from the scene and was spotted by officers nearby.Castro is now facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.Detectives request if anyone believes they may have been a victim of Castro, to contact Second Squad Detectives at (516) 573-6352.----------