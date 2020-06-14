Nassau County looking into body cameras for police department

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County is now shopping for body cameras for its police department.

County Executive Laura Curran says she's seeking proposals and looking into the various options.

"To gather the most up to date information from vendors about body camera programs, about equipment, about costs, about how much this technology has advanced and evolved over the past several years," Curran said.

Curran says the police, their unions, the district attorney and other lawmakers will also get a say in the purchasing process.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countylong islandpolice cameralaura curranpolice brutalitypolicebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Churches reopen in NJ, hospitalizations hit new lows in NY
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Teen girl killed likely a bystander in Bronx shooting, police say
AccuWeather: Cool for June
Live at Noon: National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special
'Island Empanada' donates 3,000+ meals to healthcare workers
Coronavirus: Search local layoffs by day, industry
Show More
Churches begin to reopen in NJ
Metro-North to increase service on 3 lines as ridership grows
Top dancers in country to hold discussion on unrest in America
Officer charged in Floyd's death eligible for pension money
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
More TOP STORIES News