Nassau County looking into body cameras for police department

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County is now shopping for body cameras for its police department.County Executive Laura Curran says she's seeking proposals and looking into the various options."To gather the most up to date information from vendors about body camera programs, about equipment, about costs, about how much this technology has advanced and evolved over the past several years," Curran said.Curran says the police, their unions, the district attorney and other lawmakers will also get a say in the purchasing process.