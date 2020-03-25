coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Nassau County police making changes during coronavirus outbreak

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Police Department is changing the way it responds to calls amid this crisis.

Police are urging Nassau County residents to not call 9-1-1 unless it's a life-threatening emergency.

The department is working to keep its officers safe from the coronavirus and says people have been calling because they've just tested positive for the virus.

Those calls should instead go to a doctor.

The department is also having its officers reach out over the phone to avoid face to face interaction.

Police say they're also seeing an uptick in calls reporting domestic violence.

Help is still available and victims can also call The Safe Center LI 24 hours a day.

