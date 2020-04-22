Nassau County officer injured during arrest of car theft suspects in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A Nassau County police officer was injured at a Queens gas station while attempting to arrest a suspect.The officer was investigating a car theft when he was injured at a BP gas station on Horace Harding Expressway just after 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in Corona.He appears to have been struck by a car and sustained a compound fracture to the leg.The officer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was in stable condition.At least two suspects were arrested at the gas station and charges are pending against them.----------