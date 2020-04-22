Nassau County officer injured during arrest of car theft suspects in Queens

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A Nassau County police officer was injured at a Queens gas station while attempting to arrest a suspect.

The officer was investigating a car theft when he was injured at a BP gas station on Horace Harding Expressway just after 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in Corona.

He appears to have been struck by a car and sustained a compound fracture to the leg.

The officer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

At least two suspects were arrested at the gas station and charges are pending against them.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countycoronaqueensnew york cityofficer injuredpolice officer injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC director warns second wave could be worse
NYPD applauds doctors, nurses traveling home after helping in NYC
CDC: 2 died of COVID-19 weeks before Feb. 29 death in Washington
Cuomo: Comfort to depart, testing to increase
AccuWeather: Windy and chilly
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
Celebrate Earth Day with a virtual stream
Show More
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
Beloved NYC bar closes its doors for good due to COVID-19 shutdown
UCB shuts doors for good in Hell's Kitchen
Gov. Cuomo promises regional reopening plan for state
More TOP STORIES News