Nassau County recovers $710,000 sent in phishing scam

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities on Long Island say a major cyber scam was averted late last year.

Nassau County officials say it happened back in October, when someone emailed the county pretending to be a vendor they've used in the past.

The email asked for payment to a new account, which turned out to be fraudulent.

The county comptroller's office flagged it, but the money totaling $710,000 was sent anyway.

"The money ended up in Seattle, where there was an elderly woman," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "It dropped into her account. We were able to contact her. She was also set up, and was a victim in this scam. The money then moved to several different accounts."

The county was able to recover the money, and on Friday, officials warned residents to watch out for phishing scams.

They say at least three other government entities were targeted, but declined to identify them.

No arrests have been made.

