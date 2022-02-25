Nassau Inter-County Express bus crashes into pole, 4 parked cars

A Nassau Inter-County Express crashed into a pole and four parked cars Thursday afternoon.
The bus struck the pole near the intersection of Merrick Road and Bellmore Avenue and continued down the street, taking out those four cars and almost making it to the next intersection before stopping.
The four passengers aboard the bus refused medical attention.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
A spokesperson for the Nassau Inter-County Express said, they're "continuing to gather information and cooperating with the investigative authorities."
Merrick Road is still closed in both directions while the investigation is underway.
