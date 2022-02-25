Nassau Inter-County Express bus crashes into pole, 4 parked cars

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11591082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you've gotten behind a wheel lately there's no doubt you've felt a ting of pain at the gas pump. CeFaan Kim has more on why gas prices could keep rising.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Passengers on a Nassau county bus are lucky to have walked away from a crash with no major injuries.A Nassau Inter-County Express crashed into a pole and four parked cars Thursday afternoon.The bus struck the pole near the intersection of Merrick Road and Bellmore Avenue and continued down the street, taking out those four cars and almost making it to the next intersection before stopping.The four passengers aboard the bus refused medical attention.The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.A spokesperson for the Nassau Inter-County Express said, they're "continuing to gather information and cooperating with the investigative authorities."Merrick Road is still closed in both directions while the investigation is underway.----------