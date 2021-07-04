Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: How many could Joey Chestnut eat this year?

The event won't be quite the same as usual. Instead of being at Surf and Stillwell avenues, just off the Coney Island boardwalk, this year's competition will be nearby in a minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park. Spectators have been asked to register for free tickets in advance.
Last year, though, there were no spectators allowed as winner Joey Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, a world record.
Chestnut of San Jose, California, has won the title, and the Mustard Belt, 13 times.
This year he goes for his 14th Mustard Belt.
Michele Lesco is the odds-on favorite for women's champion.
The women's championship will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by the men's championship at 12:30 p.m.
The very first Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest was held back in 1916 at the original Nathan's Famous at Coney Island.
In 2011, men and women competed separately for the first time.
Last year, Miki Sudo joined Chestnut in defending their titles. Sudo also set a word record as she consumed 48.5 hot dogs.
The competitors took part in a weigh-in event at the Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens Friday.
Watch the full weigh-in:
