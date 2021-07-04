Sports

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: How many could Joey Chestnut eat this year?

Nathan's Hot Dog Contest weigh-in: Can Joey Chestnut win his 14th?

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The annual spectacle of gluttony that is the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest is once again welcoming live audiences to watch the epic chow down in Brooklyn.

The event won't be quite the same as usual. Instead of being at Surf and Stillwell avenues, just off the Coney Island boardwalk, this year's competition will be nearby in a minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park. Spectators have been asked to register for free tickets in advance.

Last year, though, there were no spectators allowed as winner Joey Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, a world record.

Chestnut of San Jose, California, has won the title, and the Mustard Belt, 13 times.

This year he goes for his 14th Mustard Belt.

Michele Lesco is the odds-on favorite for women's champion.

The women's championship will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by the men's championship at 12:30 p.m.

The very first Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest was held back in 1916 at the original Nathan's Famous at Coney Island.

In 2011, men and women competed separately for the first time.

ALSO READ | Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Joey Chestnut is set to defend his crown as Nathan's Famous holds its 2020 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island on July 4, but without a crowd!



Last year, Miki Sudo joined Chestnut in defending their titles. Sudo also set a word record as she consumed 48.5 hot dogs.

The competitors took part in a weigh-in event at the Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens Friday.

Watch the full weigh-in:
Watch the full weigh in event for the top contenders in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.



MORE: Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled
The nation's largest 4th of July celebration will once again ignite the night with an unparalleled barrage of dazzling effects framing the iconic New York City skyline during the 4



